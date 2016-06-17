FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results
June 17, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 17 (Reuters) 
Premier Investment Company 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2016  ended Oct 31, 2015     to Oct 31, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.09                8.08                8.33                8.15
                       (+0.2 pct )         (+8.3 pct )         (+3.0 pct )         (-2.2 pct )
  Net                         3.24                3.12                3.23                3.11
                       (+3.8 pct )        (+10.4 pct )         (-0.4 pct )         (-3.7 pct )
  Div                    2,460 yen          11,564 yen           2,450 yen           2,450 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
