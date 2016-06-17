TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 17 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.09 8.08 8.33 8.15 (+0.2 pct ) (+8.3 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) Net 3.24 3.12 3.23 3.11 (+3.8 pct ) (+10.4 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (-3.7 pct ) Div 2,460 yen 11,564 yen 2,450 yen 2,450 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T