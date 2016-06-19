FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Body Organ Biomedical to issue new shares to enrich operating funds
#Healthcare
June 19, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Body Organ Biomedical to issue new shares to enrich operating funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Body Organ Biomedical :

* Says it will issue 4.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$46 per share

* Says 675,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, and the existing shareholders are eligible to purchase 110.8695 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3vX5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

