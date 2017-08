June 20 (Reuters) - Hakim Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will divest 35 percent stake in an engineering unit to two individuals, Ma Gang and Yang Yong, for 8.1 million yuan

* Says company will hold 40 percent stake in target unit after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GkiY7HPY

