June 20 (Reuters) - BAIKSAN CO.,LTD :

* Says it divests 1,809,988 shares in HANP INC for 5.98 billion won, which is engaged in cosmetics sales business

* Says it is holding 0.96 percent stake in HANP

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5zANZMVU

