BRIEF-Sinocare updates acquisition of Polymer Technology Systems

* Says the co and Abbey Merger Sub, Inc. signed agreement and plan of merger with Polymer Technology Systems(PTS) and Shareholder Representative Services LLC, to fully acquire PTS for $110 million (about 713.2 million yuan) via Abbey

* Says Abbey is a overseas special purpose unit (100 pct owned) of the co, based in the united states

* Says the co signed contribution and assignment agreement with it Changsha-based unit on June 17, to transfer entire stake in Abbey, as well as rights and obligations of the agreement and plan of merger

* Says acquisition of PTS will be performed by the Changsha-based unit

* Says after the transaction, PTS will merge with Abbey

* Says Abbey will be dissolved after the transaction

* Says PTS will become a overseas wholly owned unit of the Changsha-based unit

