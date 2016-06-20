BRIEF-Temasek's unit unloads 555 mln H-shares in China Construction Bank

June 20 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp

* Says Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd's unit Fullerton Financial Holdings Ptd Ltd has reduced 555 million H-shares in the company on June 16

* Says holdings held by Temasek's units Fullerton and ST Asset Management Ltd have been reduced to 4.81 percent from 5.03 percent after the transaction

* Says Temasek says it remains optimistic about China economy and company's prospect, stake reduction is normal portfolio adjustment

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28IDqcx

