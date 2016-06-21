FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huangshan Tourism Development announces 2015 div payment date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares for 2015

* Says the payment to shareholders of A shares recorded on June 24 and cash dividend of $0.27485 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 29

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27 for A shares and July 11 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5m97TAIw

Further company Coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
