June 21 (Reuters) - J Escom Holdings Inc :

* Says its Tokyo-based unit, which is managing the magazine "Soup", planned to sign license agreement with Itochu Fashion System Co.,Ltd.

* Says it will grant Itochu Fashion System Co.,Ltd. to develop the license business of "Soup"

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1w3MiK

