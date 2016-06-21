BRIEF-Anhui Gujing Distillery to pay 2015 dividend

June 21 (Reuters) - Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to holders of A shares recorded on June 24, and holders of B shares recorded on June 29

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27 for A shares and June 29 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

