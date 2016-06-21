TABLE-Nippon Healthcare Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 21 (Reuters) Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 667 mln 555 mln 676 mln 676 mln (+20.1 pct ) (+9.4 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 260 mln 200 mln 243 mln 243 mln (+30.1 pct ) (+24.0 pct ) (-6.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 3,495 yen 3,299 yen 3,260 yen 3,260 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3308.T