June 21 (Reuters) - Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to invest in theme park project worth about 2.5 billion yuan ($379.91 million)

* Says share trade to resume on June 22

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/28Jz1TE ; bit.ly/28KSGUB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)