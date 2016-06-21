BRIEF-Auras Technology to issue new shares at T$50 per share

June 21 (Reuters) - Auras Technology :

* Says it will issue 5,000,000 new shares at T$50 per share

* Says 12 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 78 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 54.689832 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36AJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)