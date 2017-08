June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Says Temasek Holdings' unit Fullerton Financial has reduced 555 million H-shares in China Construction Bank at average HK$5.01 ($0.6457) per share

($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars)