FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of Boaxin Auto Group
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of Boaxin Auto Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd :

* Says 99.1 percent shareholders of Boaxin Auto Group accepted takeover bid offer of the company and the company will buy 75 percent stake in Boaxin Auto as planned

* Says Boaxin Auto Group will still be listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange after the transaction

* Says the company launched takeover bid for up to 75 percent stake in Boaxin Auto Group, at HK$5.99/share, in Dec. 2015

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/M1xsYc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.