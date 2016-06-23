BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of Boaxin Auto Group

June 23 (Reuters) - China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd :

* Says 99.1 percent shareholders of Boaxin Auto Group accepted takeover bid offer of the company and the company will buy 75 percent stake in Boaxin Auto as planned

* Says Boaxin Auto Group will still be listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange after the transaction

* Says the company launched takeover bid for up to 75 percent stake in Boaxin Auto Group, at HK$5.99/share, in Dec. 2015

