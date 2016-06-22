FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group announces 2015 div payment
June 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group announces 2015 div payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on June 27 and cash dividend of $0.01526 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 30

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28 for A shares and July 15 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xjrGLHO1

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

