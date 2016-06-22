FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UNICHEM to issue convertible bonds worth 4.1 bln won
June 22, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UNICHEM to issue convertible bonds worth 4.1 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - UNICHEM CO.,LTD :

* Says it will issue the 10th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 4.1 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 24, 2019, yield to maturity of 10.0 pct and annual coupon of 10.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,788 won per share, and a conversion period from June 24, 2017 to May 24, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GZk3srJF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
