June 22 (Reuters) - Jiangsu High Hope International Group

* Says it unloads 11.7 million shares in Huatai Securities Co Ltd, with capital gain of 201.9 million yuan ($30.65 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28MKViw

($1 = 6.5883 Chinese yuan renminbi)