June 22, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FINE TECHNIX to issue convertible bonds worth 15 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - FINE TECHNIX CO., LTD :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 15 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 24, 2021, yield to maturity of 2.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,090 won per share, and a conversion period from June 24, 2017 to May 24, 2021

Source text in Korean: me2.do/55VsRQ2i

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

