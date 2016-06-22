FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fruta Fruta forms business and capital alliance with Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and unit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fruta Fruta forms business and capital alliance with Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Fruta Fruta Inc :

* Says the company entered into agreement to form a business and capital alliance with Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and its dairy product unit on June 22

* Says two entities will cooperate on development of dairy products, distribution and chain stores

* Says the company will issue 175,000 new shares to Asrapport's dairy product unit for 144.2 million yen via private placement

* Says the dairy product company will increase stake in the company to 14.7 percent, up from 0 percent, after issue of shares

* Say the company will issue 55 million yen worth bonds to Asrapport and its unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aEmRQD; goo.gl/T0cfZs; goo.gl/7dHc1k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.