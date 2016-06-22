BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-Pacific Light Alloy plans investment, share issue to fund projects

June 22 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest 900 million yuan ($136.85 million) in aluminium product project in Wuxi city

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on June 23

