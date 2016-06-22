FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-Pacific Light Alloy plans investment, share issue to fund projects
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 22, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-Pacific Light Alloy plans investment, share issue to fund projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest 900 million yuan ($136.85 million) in aluminium product project in Wuxi city

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on June 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28Pw7P5; bit.ly/28Nmr58; bit.ly/28NmAFD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
