a year ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun plans to invest 1.3 bln yuan in Chouzhou Commercial Bank
June 22, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun plans to invest 1.3 bln yuan in Chouzhou Commercial Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 326 million shares issued by Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank at 3.88 yuan per share for 9.62 percent stake after transaction

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan ($197.71 million) in private placement of shares to fund share subscription of Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank's new issues

* Says investment unit plans to invest 300 million yuan in integrated circuit industry buyout fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28NkxCS ; bit.ly/28Ok5YJ ; bit.ly/28MpauE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5753 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

