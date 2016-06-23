FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aisino updates stake acquisition and private placement plan
June 23, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aisino updates stake acquisition and private placement plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Aisino Corp :

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in Guangzhou-based technology co via share issuance and cash payment

* Says it will buy 30.76 percent stake instead of 31.12 percent stake Beijing-based technology unit, via share issuance and cash payment

* Says transaction amount of 967.7 million yuan

* Says to hold 100 percent stake in the Beijing-based technology unit

* Says it will raise up to 390 million yuan via private placement

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ilMacfH

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

