BRIEF-Aisino updates stake acquisition and private placement plan

June 23 (Reuters) - Aisino Corp :

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in Guangzhou-based technology co via share issuance and cash payment

* Says it will buy 30.76 percent stake instead of 31.12 percent stake Beijing-based technology unit, via share issuance and cash payment

* Says transaction amount of 967.7 million yuan

* Says to hold 100 percent stake in the Beijing-based technology unit

* Says it will raise up to 390 million yuan via private placement

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ilMacfH

