a year ago
BRIEF-Jiajia Food Group's shareholding structure changes
June 23, 2016 / 3:23 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiajia Food Group's shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Jiajia Food Group Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, a Hunan-based investment firm to transfer stake in the company to three individuals

* Says the Hunan-based investment firm to lower stake in the company to 18.79 percent from 40.05 percent

* Yang Zhen to up stake to 10.22 percent from 0.08 percent

* Xiao Saiping to up stake to 6.13 percent from 0 percent

* Yang Zijiang to up stake to 7.16 percent from 2.16 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zzfmjm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

