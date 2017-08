June 23 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :

* Says 124,819,102 shares (32.53 percent stake) of the co held by an energy group company was frozen in order from June 21, 2016 to June 20, 2019

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/czM9y6

