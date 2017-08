June 23 (Reuters) - Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 685.1 percent y/y at 285 million yuan ($43.34 million)

* Says share trade to resume on June 24

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/28PLAfJ ; bit.ly/28PLAfJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5752 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)