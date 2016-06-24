BRIEF-JT to issue convertible bonds worth 7 bln won

June 24 (Reuters) - JT Corporation. :

* Says it will issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 7 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 28, 2021, yield to maturity of 1.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,587 won per share, and a conversion period from June 28, 2017 to May 28, 2021

