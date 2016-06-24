BRIEF-House Foods Group announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of Gaban

June 24 (Reuters) - House Foods Group Inc :
* Says the co acquired 9.1 million shares of Gaban Co Ltd via takeover bid
* Says acquisition price at 710 yen per share
* Says payment date starts from June 30
* Says the co will hold 98.6 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction
* Says Gaban will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ after the transaction
* Says previous release disclosed on May 12
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7rZeV2
