June 24 (Reuters) - J way Co.,Ltd. :

* Says the change of co-chief executive officer (co-CEO) to Park Seong Won from Ham Yeong Seop, effective June 24

* Says Lee Yin Beom still serves as co-CEO in the company as well

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FOALGlx9

