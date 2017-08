June 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost Shanghai International Trust Corp's capital by up to 2.5 billion yuan ($377.77 million)

* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by HK$500 million ($64.43 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28V6HBJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6178 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)