a year ago
BRIEF-Supreme Electronics says new share issue price is T$13.5 per share
June 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Supreme Electronics says new share issue price is T$13.5 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Supreme Electronics :

* Says it will issue 30 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$13.5 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 88.429199 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Ly2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
