BRIEF-Tego Science to issue convertible bonds worth 1 bln won

June 27 (Reuters) - Tego Science, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the second unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 29, 2019, yield to maturity of 1.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 34,708 won per share, and a conversion period from June 29, 2017 to June 28, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GfjhKijR

