June 27 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd

* Says board approves to acquire 60 percent stake in Tianjin Zhongtian Aviation Industry Investment Co for 322 million yuan ($48.50 million)

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/29eoFLo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6392 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)