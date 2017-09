June 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says its unit receives ANDA approval for its irbesartan tablets from U.S Food and Drug Administration

* Says company’s unit will be able to sell its irbesartan tablets in the United States after receiving the FDA approval

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/54crOj4J

