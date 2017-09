June 27 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies Co., Ltd. :

* Says expects 2016 H1 net loss of 37-42 million yuan

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 8.1 million yuan

* Says operation business seasonality is the main reason for negative the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IxRn2t7q

