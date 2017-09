June 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Talent Television&Film Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a jv with a Wuxi-based screen culture co, for film and television production services business

* Says jv with registered capital of 30 million yuan and the co to hold 49 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aZBolo

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)