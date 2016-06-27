BRIEF-Industrial Securities sets aside compensation payments

June 27 (Reuters) - Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says it sets aside 550 million yuan ($82.74 million) to compensate investors’ losses if Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric is punished by securities regulator for fraud
* Says compensation payments will have financial impact on the company
* Says it will strengthen risks control in underwriting ipos and enhance internal governance
