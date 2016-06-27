FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Industrial Securities sets aside compensation payments
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Industrial Securities sets aside compensation payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Industrial Securities Co Ltd

* Says it sets aside 550 million yuan ($82.74 million) to compensate investors’ losses if Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric is punished by securities regulator for fraud

* Says compensation payments will have financial impact on the company

* Says it will strengthen risks control in underwriting ipos and enhance internal governance

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28YeJXm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
