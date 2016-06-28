FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ALPHACHIPS to issue bonds with warrants worth 10 bln won
#Semiconductors
June 28, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ALPHACHIPS to issue bonds with warrants worth 10 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - ALPHACHIPS CORP. :

* Says it will issue second unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants, raising 10 bln won in proceeds

* Says maturity date of Oct. 31, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 11,350 won per share, and a conversion period from Oct. 31, 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5xhzYiNg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
