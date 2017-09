June 28 (Reuters) - Tianjin Xinmao Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it established a wholly owned special optical fiber subsidiary in Shandong, with registered capital of 1 million yuan

* Says it to established a wholly owned network technology subsidiary in Beijing, with registered capital of 20 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7FahDK

