BRIEF-DCM Holdings to fully acquire Kuroganeya via stock swap
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DCM Holdings to fully acquire Kuroganeya via stock swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - DCM Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says DCM Holdings Co Ltd enters an agreement with Kuroganeya Co Ltd, regarding the full acquisition plan for Kuroganeya, with effective on Dec. 1

* One share of Kuroganeya’s stock will be exchanged with 0.6 shares of DCM Holdings’ stock

* 6.3 million shares of DCM Holdings’ stock will be exchanged

* Kuroganeya Co Ltd’s stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange second section on Nov. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sDpFeK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

