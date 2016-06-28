BRIEF-China Fortune Land's units plan projects in Hebei province

June 28 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says technology unit signs framework agreement on OLED display module project in Hebei province with total investment of about 6 billion yuan ($901.97 million)

* Says unit signs framework agreement on display panel production project in Hebei province with total investment of about 30 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28Z8ReD; bit.ly/290mawt

($1 = 6.6521 Chinese yuan renminbi)