BRIEF-China Fortune Land's units plan projects in Hebei province
June 28, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land's units plan projects in Hebei province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says technology unit signs framework agreement on OLED display module project in Hebei province with total investment of about 6 billion yuan ($901.97 million)

* Says unit signs framework agreement on display panel production project in Hebei province with total investment of about 30 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28Z8ReD; bit.ly/290mawt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6521 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
