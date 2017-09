June 28 (Reuters) - Kingnet Network

* Says unit plans to acquire 20 percent stake in online game developer St.Hero’ network technology for 200 million yuan ($30.09 million)

* Says unit signs mobile game and web game license agreement worth 30 billion won ($25.61 million) with South Korea’s Wemade entertainment

($1 = 6.6460 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1,171.1900 won)