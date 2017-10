June 29 (Reuters) - Ubiquoss :

* Says it receives a patent on June 28, for optical network terminal with functions of detecting and recovering from failures, blocking supplied power, and storing information, and method of detecting continuous optical output using the same

* Says patent number of 14/463,210 in the US

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GbmBKmHx

