June 29 (Reuters) - Solasto Corp :

* Says the company started listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE) first section, effective June 29

* Says the top shareholder CJP NC Holdings, L.P. cut stake in the company to 10 percent, down from 50 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qUWNtB; goo.gl/DmWsfG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)