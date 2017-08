June 29 (Reuters) - Komeda Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says the company started listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE) first section, effective June 29

* Says the shareholder MBKP III Limited decreased stake in the company to 39.0 percent, down from 100 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RHe2xH; goo.gl/kxaPZA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)