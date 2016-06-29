BRIEF-Sunwave Communications unit to set up equity investment JV with seven firms

June 29 (Reuters) - Sunwave Communications Co Ltd :

* Says its Zhejiang-based technology unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a JV with seven firms, including a Zhejiang-based investment management firm

* Says the JV will be engaged in equity investment business, based in Zhejiang, with a registered capital of 101 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 9.9 percent stake in the JV after the investment

* Says the unit will also invest in the Zhejiang-based investment management firm to get its 4 percent stake

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bU1rMR

