a year ago
Pakistan shares close higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates fall
June 29, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Pakistan shares close higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, June 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan shares closed nearly 2 percent higher on Wednesday, in line with global markets as the immediate drag from the Brexit vote began to ebb.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 1.91 percent, or 709.94 points, higher at 37,786.57.

"Mainly global market recovery from dip caused by Brexit led the market to close higher," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

K-Electric rose 3.06 percent, TRG Pakistan Ltd gained 4.99 percent and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd added 4.98 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.70/104.73 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.77/104.82.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.25 percent from Monday's close of 5.50 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
