a year ago
BRIEF-China's Aeolus Tyre, Italy's Pirelli in stake acquisition deals
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
June 29, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China's Aeolus Tyre, Italy's Pirelli in stake acquisition deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it aims to buy tyre maker, rubber producer for a combined 833.8 million yuan ($125.50 million) from China National Tire & Rubber Co

* Says it plans to buy 10 percent stake in Pirelli Industrial S.R.L. for 70.1 million euros ($77.64 million), and sell 80 percent stake in unit to Pirelli Tyre S.P.A for 497.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/293XEeo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

