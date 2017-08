June 29 (Reuters) - Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise to 850-950 million yuan ($127.94-$143.00 million) versus 1.13 million yuan year ago, including investment gain of 827-921 million yuan

* Says it plans to buy 58.3 percent stake in senior care service provider for 408.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29464T3; bit.ly/298KYWF

