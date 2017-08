June 30 (Reuters) - Nextware Ltd :

* Says the co will sign resale consignment agreement with NTT GEOSPACE CORPORATION on July 1

* Says the co will undertake the operation of digital map product GEOSPACE and two firms will cooperate on the supply of products and service which are related to location information

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6pLH0o

