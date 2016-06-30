BRIEF-Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings amends equity acquisition and fund raising plan

June 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it revises to issue 31.3 million A shares at 36.49 yuan per share and pay cash of 936 million yuan, in exchange for 100 pct stake in a Beijing-based technology co, from a Beijing-based and a Tibet-based firms

* Says transaction price remains at 2.08 billion yuan

* Says it revises to raise up to 953 million yuan via private placement for cash payment of the transaction, company's projects and loan payment

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GmwNGAbS

